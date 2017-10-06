News digest: GST Council meet, Forbes rich list, and more

-
ALSO READMaruti drives past combined m-cap of Tata Motors and M&M Maruti inches close to combined market cap of Tata Motors, M&M Eicher Motors races past M&M to become third most-valued auto company M&M, Tata Motors, Nissan bid for India's first electric car tender GST Council meet: Large refund claims for transitional stock startle govt
-
GST Council meets today: Relief for exporters, small businesses on the cards
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its upcoming meeting on Friday, is likely to give a major relief to exporters as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Read more
India Inc gets a governance push from Kotak panel
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) high-profile committee on corporate governance on Thursday recommended several measures to enhance corporate governance standards at India Inc. Read more
Electric sparks: M&M flags issues with Tata Motors e-car pricing
M&M, which is competing with rival Tata Motors in the country’s largest electric car tender, said the company finds it “difficult” to comprehend the latter’s pricing in the tender. Read more
Rich get richer on Forbes list
Bombay Dyeing Chairman Nusli Wadia is the wealthiest newcomer, with a net worth of $5.6 billion, at 25th position on the Forbes richest Indians list, which was topped by Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani for the 10th straight year. Read more
Credit growth revival top priority: Rajnish Kumar
Being selected to head the country’s largest bank at a time when the sector is passing through trying times, State Bank of India Chairman-designate Rajnish Kumar said his immediate priorities would be to revive credit growth and stressed asset resolution. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU