News digest: GST Council meet, Forbes rich list, and more

From recommendations of Kotak panel to Sebi to M&M flags issues with Tata Motors e-car pricing, BS brings you up to date with latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

GST Council meets today: Relief for exporters, small businesses on the cards

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its upcoming meeting on Friday, is likely to give a major relief to exporters as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Read more

 
India Inc gets a governance push from Kotak panel

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) high-profile committee on corporate governance on Thursday recommended several measures to enhance corporate governance standards at India Inc. Read more
 
Electric sparks: M&M flags issues with Tata Motors e-car pricing

M&M, which is competing with rival Tata Motors in the country’s largest electric car tender, said the company finds it “difficult” to comprehend the latter’s pricing in the tender. Read more
 
Rich get richer on Forbes list
 
Bombay Dyeing  Chairman Nusli Wadia is the wealthiest newcomer, with a net worth of $5.6 billion, at 25th position on the Forbes richest Indians list, which was topped by Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani for the 10th straight year. Read more
 
Credit growth revival top priority: Rajnish Kumar
 
Being selected to head the country’s largest bank at a time when the sector is passing through trying times, State Bank of India Chairman-designate Rajnish Kumar said his immediate priorities would be to revive credit growth and stressed asset resolution. Read more
First Published: Fri, October 06 2017. 03:44 IST

