News digest: GST on fuel, HDFC Bank's share sale, PM Modi's appeal and more

Excise, VAT may co-exist with GST on fuel
The goods and services tax (GST) Council may try to build consensus among states over imposing the GST on fuel by allowing the Centre and states to levy existing taxes over a 28 per cent GST rate. Read more
HDFC Bank to raise up to Rs 24,000 cr via share sale
The second-largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, would be raising up to Rs 24,000 crore in equity, its board approved on Wednesday. Read more
RBI places Bank of India under prompt corrective action
With continuing weak financial and credit profile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put public sector lender, Bank Of India (BOI), under prompt corrective action (PCA) with immediate effect. Read more
PM Modi asks BJP to promote young leaders
While Congress members disrupted proceedings of both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, the highlight of the day was Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning emotional as he reminisced sacrifices of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders in building the party in Gujarat, where it scored a sixth win. Read more
RCom lenders' meet today, stock up 32%
The stock price of Reliance Communications (RCom) shot up by over 32.14 per cent to close at Rs 17.10 on Wednesday, possibly triggered by a joint lenders’ forum meeting scheduled for Thursday. The forum is expected to discuss the bids it has received for sale of the company’s assets. Read more
