News Digest: GST rates cut,Tata sons,black money, HUL, and more

Budget 2018: Council may cut rates for 70 items; 40 on revision list A fortnight ahead of the Union Budget, the (GST) Council is likely to take up rationalisation of rates of about 70 items, of which at least 40 are services. Amendment in rules may also be taken up to simplify filing and plug some of the loopholes. A fitment committee of officers has made these recommendations to the Council. Reads more

to vet bid to go private, evaluate minority interest

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking at whether Tata Sons’ plan of becoming a private limited company from a public one would impact shareholders, especially minority shareholders of listed Tata entities that own shares in Read more

Singapore partner has first rights on Air India's ground-handling unit

Services can exercise its right of first refusal for taking over the 50 per cent stake of in its most profitable unit that provides ground-handling services at major metro airports across the country. Read more

stashed in since 2008 now under govt scanner

Those hiding unaccounted income in banks in Singapore will come under the scanner of Indian authorities, with New Delhi soon getting information of all accounts opened in the country since 2008.