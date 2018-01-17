News Digest: GST rates cut,Tata sons,black money, HUL, and more

Budget 2018: Council may cut rates for 70 items; 40 on revision list A fortnight ahead of the Union Budget, the (GST) Council is likely to take up rationalisation of rates of about 70 items, of which at least 40 are services. Amendment in rules may also be taken up to simplify filing and plug some of the loopholes.

A fitment committee of officers has made these recommendations to the Council. Reads more