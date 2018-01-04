News digest: GST revenue collection, green number plate on e-cars, and more

-
Taxman plans to match GST invoices to plug revenue leakage
The GST Council may move the sales and purchase invoice matching system to the back end. It will do so to keep tabs on missing transactions and check over-claim of input tax credits in the goods and services tax (GST). Read more
Ola, Uber focus on tie-ups with mass transit firms to tap new users in 2018
After witnessing slowing growth over the past 18 months, India’s ride-hailing bigwigs are partnering mass transit companies. Both Ola and Uber have been tying up with mass transit companies, setting up easy-booking kiosks at metro stations and airports to grow user base. Read more
Modi's aim to contain fiscal deficit: Two options exist, both are painful
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted minimum slippage from the fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2017-18, sources said. Read more
Electric cars may soon sport green number plates
Indian roads may see a new colour on the number plates of cars — a green one, with the NITI Aayog planning such a move for electric vehicles. Read more
