News digest: Gujarat poll results, GST defaulters, Taj Mansingh, and more

Gujarat election results: On counting eve, BJP jubilant, Congress hopeful
The political theatre in Gujarat saw passions running high, with results to the Assembly elections due on Monday. Read More...
Tata Teleservices in talks with Indian lenders to repay debt early
Tata Teleservices is in talks with Indian lenders to repay its debt before its maturity so that it can cut its finance cost and shut down its loss-making wireless telephony business. Read More...
Govt to issue notices to assessees failing to file GST returns
Toughening its stand on goods and services tax (GST) defaulters, the government has asked officers to send notices to assessees who have failed to file returns. Read More...
Sebi asks mutual funds to downplay 'Sahi Hai' campaign
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked industry body, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), to tone down its hugely successful advertisement campaign, which goes with the slogan ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’. Read More...
Indian Hotels faces stiff competition for Taj Mansingh
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL)’s re-entry into its crown property, Taj Mansingh, may not be smooth though the company is gearing up for aggressive bidding in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) auction next month. A number of established hotel companies — ITC, Oberoi and Marriott — are jumping into the fray for this 294-room iconic property in Lutyens’ Delhi. Read More...
