News digest: IDFC-Shriram merger called off, Tatas bet on e-buses, and more

After a head start in electric cars, home-grown automobile major Tata Motors is drawing up aggressive plans to mark its presence in the electric bus and small commercial vehicle segments. The country’s second-largest bus player is conducting trial runs of its two electric bus variants in cities like Shimla, Chandigarh, and Guwahati, and is expected to close sales transactions with a few prospective buyers soon.Bharti Infratel, a subsidiary of Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel, will explore acquiring an additional stake in Indus Towers, the company said on Monday. The deal, when completed, is expected to create India's largest mobile tower company. Read more Anything from flight tickets to delivery updates by e-commerce companies would soon land in your WhatsApp inbox, as the American chat major is broadening its focus. What had started as an instant messaging and online chat service on smartphones, mostly for the young, some eight years ago is now turning towards businesses in a big way to monetise the platform.It is not just domestic investors but also foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who are grappling with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) diktat mandating linking Aadhaar with “all demat accounts”. Read more