News digest: IMD monsoon forecast, Air India sale, Fortis board, and more

Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday Air India should be handed over to an Indian company and foreign investors should not be allowed to participate in the national carrier's disinvestment

Monsoon 2018 forecast: Relief for farmers as IMD predicts normal rainfall

The 2018 southwest monsoon is expected to be ‘normal’, brightening chances of recovery in the farm sector, which has seen fluctuating growth rates in the recent past. Read More...

Fortis Healthcare board to decide on investment offers in April 19 meeting

The board of directors of Fortis Healthcare will meet on Thursday to decide on investment offers received by the hospital chain. Read More...

Uttam Galva Steels offers to pay back full default amount of Rs 52 billion

Uttam Galva Steels, a non-performing asset for more than a year, has offered lenders an out-of-court settlement to pay back its entire default amount of Rs 52 billion. Read More...

India must grow at 18% to ensure jobs to growing workforce: World Bank

If employment growth per percentage point gross domestic product (GDP) growth remains business-as-usual, then India would need to grow at 18 per cent per year to ensure employment to the burgeoning workforce, a World Bank (WB) report has said. Read More...

Air India should be run by an Indian firm, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday Air India should be handed over to an Indian company and foreign investors should not be allowed to participate in the national carrier’s disinvestment. Read More...
First Published: Tue, April 17 2018. 02:10 IST

