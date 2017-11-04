JUST IN
Business Standard

News digest: India mobile tower sale, first shale oil shipment, and more

From Torrent to pay Rs 3,600 cr for Unichem's branded biz to NHAI may cancel 20 projects over delays, BS brings you up to speed with latest news

BS Web Team 

News digest

World Food India: PepsiCo, ITC, Patanjali, others deliver Rs 68,000-cr MoUs

World Food India, spread across India Gate and Vigyan Bhawan, turning Lutyens’ Delhi into a traffic nightmare, started Friday morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting investors to tap the “unlimited opportunities’’ in India’s food sector. Read more

260,000 towers up for grabs as telcos look to repay debt and boost network

Two in three cell towers in the country are up for sale as their owners, mostly telecom companies, try to repay their debts and upgrade networks. Read more

Torrent Pharma to pay Rs 3,600 crore for Unichem's branded business

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday pulled off its fifth acquisition in four years, buying Mumbai-headquartered Unichem Laboratories’ portfolio of 120 brands in India and Nepal, and a manufacturing facility in Sikkim, for Rs 3,600 crore on a slump sale basis. Read more

First shale oil shipment to arrive later this month

India will receive its first cargo of shale oil, to be processed at an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery. This will be the second cargo of crude oil from the US, the first one was conventional crude oil bought through PetroChina. Read more

NHAI may cancel 20 projects over delays

As many as 20 highway contracts, including those of L&T Infrastructure, HCC, Essel Infra, MBL Infra, and Soma Enterprises are staring at termination from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over delays in implementation by the contractors. Read more
First Published: Sat, November 04 2017. 02:47 IST

