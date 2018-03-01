News digest: India's GDP growth, Karti's arrest, fiscal deficit woes & more

India regains status of fastest-growing economy, grows 7.2% in Oct-Dec Economic growth recovered to a five-quarter high of 7.2 per cent during October-December, backed by strong manufacturing and investment activity as the disruption caused by the goods and services tax (GST) bottomed out.

The robust third-quarter performance led to a marginal upward revision in the second advance estimate for 2017-18 to 6.6 per cent from 6.5 per cent in the first estimate, though it was still lower than the 6.75 per cent projected by the Read More...