News digest: India's GDP growth, Karti's arrest, fiscal deficit woes & more

India regains status of fastest-growing economy, GDP grows 7.2% in Oct-Dec Economic growth recovered to a five-quarter high of 7.2 per cent during October-December, backed by strong manufacturing and investment activity as the disruption caused by the goods and services tax (GST) bottomed out.
The robust third-quarter performance led to a marginal upward revision in the second advance estimate for 2017-18 to 6.6 per cent from 6.5 per cent in the first estimate, though it was still lower than the 6.75 per cent projected by the Economic Survey. Read More...Even revised fiscal deficit seems out of reach for Modi govt The Centre has overshot even the revised estimates (REs) of the fiscal deficit by 13.7 per cent for 2017-18 by January itself. Read More... WhatsApp refuses to share user-specific data with Sebi Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has declined to share user-specific data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), citing its privacy policy. Read More... Karti sent to one-day CBI custody in INX Media case Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the Chennai airport on Wednesday morning in connection with investigations into the INX Media case. Read More... Want to see fair and equitable trade agreements: Harley-Davidson chief Peter MacKenzie, managing director, Harley-Davidson India and China, tells Ajay Modi in an interview that the company would like to see lower taxes and a fair and equitable trade agreement with all markets, including India. Read More...
