News digest: Infosys gets a month to fix GSTN, railway mishaps, and more

While a group of ministers reviewing the issues with the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has told vendor Infosys to fix the glitches by the end of October, the has decided to step up its efforts to avert accidents. Also, festive sale on e-commerce platforms this year is expected to be to exceed Rs 10,000 crore according to a RedSeer report. Here are the top reports this morning:



Infosys gets a month to fix GSTN glitches

The first meeting of the group of ministers to sort out technical issues of the GSTN took place in Bengaluru on Saturday, the deadline of which is end of October. Led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, the will review progress on this task every fortnight. Nearly 8.5 million traders have registered for the GST across India. This includes about 2.3 million new ones who have come into the system. For July, around 4.7 million traders had filed the returns; for August, so far only 0.3 million have filed returns.

Railways moots auto train-protection system

Mooting automatic train-protection system, Railways is eyeing towards a mishap-less journey for its passengers. In addition to that, it will stop producing coaches at its Integrated Coach Factory from April next year. Of the 63,000 coaches in the Indian Railways, 53,000 are reportedly unsafe. The railways are also planning to introduce ultrasonic fault detectors to detect track fractures. The ultrasonic fault detector has been tested in the Allahabad division.

Resolution process kicks off for Monnet Ispat

First among five steel companies, the resolution process for and Energy has begun, with an invitation of expressions of interest from potential investors. Investors have till September 25 to submit expression of interest (EoIs) for a resolution plan, according to the advertisement put out for that purpose.

E-commerce festive sales to cross Rs 10,000 crore: RedSeer

Good for online buyers! India’s e-commerce firms may sell over $1.7 billion or Rs 10,880 crore (as per current exchange rate) worth of goods during the festive sale this year as large firms, such as Amazon, and Paytm Mall, line up products and offers to woo customers on their platforms. The sale is expected to grow by over 60 per cent, as e-commerce firms look to tap the increasing number of new consumers who have come online due to the aggressive push by telecom major Reliance Jio in increasing data access.

Here's how much your identity is worth on dark web

How much is your personal data worth to you? A lot. And how much is it worth to an identity thief? Read on to know more