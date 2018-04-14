News digest: Infy result, Binani Cement case, Chabahar corridor, and more

Infosys looks to erase Sikka's imprints by announcing sale of Panaya, Skava

As Infosys closed the financial year 2017-18 with its numbers meeting the Street’s expectations, it also made an effort to erase part of its recent past, in which differences emerged between the company and its founders, and then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Sikka quit the firm. Read more

ICICI case: I-T dept suspects 'round-tripping' at Deepak Kochhar's NuPower

The income tax department’s preliminary findings have smelt the possibility of ‘round-tripping’ at Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower Renewables. Read more

EPFO users may get an option to increase or decrease investments in ETFs

The subscribers to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) may soon get an option to increase or decrease investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Read more

Binani Cement resolution back to NCLT after promoters withdraw appeal in SC

Binani Industries, the promoters of Binani Cement, which had moved the Supreme Court seeking approval for an out-of-court settlement with the lenders, withdrew its petition after a 20-minute argument on Friday. Read more

ED finds 47 entities related to doing Rs 60-bn 'round-tripping'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating Rs 60 billion worth of round-tripping by 47 entities related to jeweller Read more

As gets built, doubts pile up about project

Two years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood with Iran President Hassan Rouhani and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to announce the creation of a trade corridor that would “alter the course of history”. Read more