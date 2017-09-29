News digest: Jaitley slams Sinha, GE diesel locomotive plant, and more

Govt asks PSUs to step up capex , dividends

The government on Thursday nudged state-owned companies to spend an additional Rs 25,000 crore as capital expenditure this fiscal year, above the budgeted combined capital spending target of Rs 3.85 lakh crore for the Centre and public sector undertakings (PSUs).



Little headroom for PSUs to invest

The government's move to take the public sector route to kick-start the capex cycle in the economy may not yield the desired results, analysts say. That's because of the poor finances of non-oil PSUs and excess capacity in most of the sectors where these firms operate.

M&M, Tata, Nissan bid for India’s first electric car tender

Home-grown auto majors & (M&M) and Tata Motors, and Japanese carmaker Nissan have bid for the country's first electric car tender of 10,000 vehicles. These will be supplied in two phases over 12 months.



see largest one-day FII pull-out of Rs 5,300 crore

Foreign investors on Thursday offloaded shares worth Rs 5,328 crore — the largest in a single session — but the managed to end with gains, thanks to support from domestic institutions.

No plans to scrap locomotive plant, says Piyush Goyal despite GE fears

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the proposed General Electric (GE) diesel locomotive plant at Marhaura would be set up as planned.