News digest: Job cuts in India, GST rate structure, and more

India's largest companies cut hiring by 45% in FY17
The increase in net employees
at India’s largest companies slowed down to 66,000 people in the 2016-17 financial year compared with 123,000 people a year earlier. At the end of FY17, a total of 3.25 million people were on the rolls of 241 companies of the BSE 500 index versus 3.19 million at the end of FY16. Read more
GST rate structure needs rejig, says Hasmukh Adhia
Some rejig in the rate structure of the goods and services tax (GST) is required to reduce the burden on small and medium businesses, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia
has said. Read more
Olive diplomacy opens up trade talks with Arab League
Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, and Syria
are among the top olive producers in the world, but India imports the exotic fruit mainly from Europe. In a bid to bridge this gap in trade and investment opportunities, India is in the final stages of setting up a joint Business Council with the 22 countries of the Arab League. Read more
Why the Street is bullish on Bharti Airtel
The Bharti Airtel
stock has gained 24 per cent over the past 10 trading sessions, despite the competitive pressure and regulatory headwinds in the telecom segment. Read more
Lithium makers hit gold with global push for e-vehicles
Lithium has suddenly become a favourite commodity among global investors, thanks to the rush towards electric vehicles
the world over. The price of lithium, a metal used to make lithium-ion batteries, is on a surge. The push for e-vehicles has also doubled stock prices of leading lithium producers in the past year. Read more
