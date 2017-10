News digest: Job cuts in India, GST rate structure, and more

India's largest companies cut by 45% in FY17

The increase in net hiring at India's largest companies slowed down to 66,000 people in the 2016-17 financial year compared with 123,000 people a year earlier. At the end of FY17, a total of 3.25 million people were on the rolls of 241 companies of the BSE 500 index versus 3.19 million at the end of FY16.

GST rate structure needs rejig, says Hasmukh Adhia

Some rejig in the rate structure of the goods and services tax (GST) is required to reduce the burden on small and medium businesses, Revenue Secretary has said.

Olive diplomacy opens up trade talks with Arab League

Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, and are among the top olive producers in the world, but India imports the exotic fruit mainly from Europe. In a bid to bridge this gap in trade and investment opportunities, India is in the final stages of setting up a joint Business Council with the 22 countries of the

Why the Street is bullish on Bharti Airtel

The stock has gained 24 per cent over the past 10 trading sessions, despite the competitive pressure and regulatory headwinds in the telecom segment.

Lithium makers hit gold with global push for e-vehicles