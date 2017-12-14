News digest: Job promises, Insolvency, Unitech, Bitcoin, and more

PM promises push for jobs, small biz



The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has changed the equation in the lender-borrower relationship, with errant promoters now eager to resolve the bad debt mess at the earliest for fear of losing their companies, top bankers of the country said on Wednesday at the Business Standard Banking Round Table 2017, held in Mumbai. Banks moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday for insolvency proceedings against more companies. The Supreme Court has stayed the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) order allowing the government to take charge of the management of stressed real estate firm. The decision, seen as positive to thousands of homebuyers and depositors, ironically triggered a crash of the company's share, amid fears that any value left would be drained in the fund mobilisation process for refunds. In the first such move against dealers, the income-tax (I-T) department on Wednesday conducted surveys in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. I-T investigative teams began surveys to gather information related to the dealer's source of income, bank accounts, and tax liability, among others, amid tax evasion concerns.