News Digest: Mismatch in advance tax estimates, Mumbai fire, and more

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex direct tax
body, is facing challenges in compiling advance tax
collections of the December 2017 quarter. Taxpayers had to make advance tax
payments by December 15. Read More
Central Mumbai: From textile hub to infra nightmare
The December 29 fire
at Kamala Mills in Lower Parel area of central Mumbai
has made Vinayak Sawant, a 42-year-old executive in a private firm operating out of this complex, a worried man. Read More
M-Cap of top 10 business groups up 46% in 2017
It has been a good year for the country's top family-owned business groups. The combined market capitalisation of India’s top 10 business groups was up 46 per cent to Rs 32.5 lakh crore in 2017 much better than the 29 per cent Sensex appreciation. Read More
Some of world's largest employers no longer sell things, they rent workers
The list of the world’s largest employers was once dominated by household names like Ford Motor Co., J.C. Penney Co., and General Electric Co., companies that made and sold things. Read More
