News Digest: Mismatch in advance tax estimates, Mumbai fire, and more

Hair loss increases risk of uterine tumours: Study
Mismatch in advance tax estimates for Q3

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex direct tax body, is facing challenges in compiling advance tax collections of the December 2017 quarter. Taxpayers had to make advance tax payments by December 15. Read More

Central Mumbai: From textile hub to infra nightmare

The December 29 fire at Kamala Mills in Lower Parel area of central Mumbai has made Vinayak Sawant, a 42-year-old executive in a private firm operating out of this complex, a worried man. Read More

M-Cap of top 10 business groups up 46% in 2017

It has been a good year for the country's top family-owned business groups. The combined market capitalisation of India’s top 10 business groups was up 46 per cent to Rs 32.5 lakh crore in 2017 much better than the 29 per cent Sensex appreciation. Read More

Some of world's largest employers no longer sell things, they rent workers

The list of the world’s largest employers was once dominated by household names like Ford Motor Co., J.C. Penney Co., and General Electric Co., companies that made and sold things. Read More
