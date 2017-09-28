JUST IN
Patanjali to borrow Rs 5,000 cr to fund food parks
News digest: Mittal & Ambani's vow, Goyal on Yashwant's take-down, and more

From falling equity markets, dipping rupee to damp advanced tax collections, BS brings you up to date with latest news

BS Web Team 

Markets, rupee in free fall

The deteriorating economic outlook continued to weigh on investor sentiment on Wednesday, with the equity markets falling for the seventh straight session and the rupee plunging to a six-month low against the dollar, as foreign funds continued to pull out money. Read More


Private players may get to manage small airports

An executive with a leading soft drink giant was visibly upset when he had to catch a flight from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, recently. “There is hardly any place to sit, washrooms are dirty, it’s not a happy experience,” he said. Read More


It is too early to go down the path of fiscal stimulus: Piyush Goyal 

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal responded to the article written by senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha. Sinha had said 5.7 per cent economic growth in Q1FY18 basically meant 3.7 per cent in the older GDP series. Read More

Mittal, Ambani in sync to make India a digital society  

When Ambani and Mittal referred to each other as a “good friend” and bonded on stage, the audience, including government and industry representatives, watched in surprise. Jio and its “predatory pricing” were kept on the side for a while. Read More


Direct tax receipts may be a spoiler for fiscal maths

Growth in advance tax collections slowed to 11 per cent in the first half of the financial year, against 14 per cent a year ago, posing a challenge to the government’s tax collection target for the year. Read More
 
First Published: Thu, September 28 2017. 03:44 IST

