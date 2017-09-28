News digest: Mittal & Ambani's vow, Goyal on Yashwant's take-down, and more

Markets, rupee in free fall
The deteriorating economic outlook continued to weigh on investor sentiment on Wednesday, with the equity markets
falling for the seventh straight session and the rupee
plunging to a six-month low against the dollar, as foreign funds continued to pull out money. Read More
Private players may get to manage small airports
An executive with a leading soft drink giant was visibly upset when he had to catch a flight from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, recently. “There is hardly any place to sit, washrooms are dirty, it’s not a happy experience,” he said. Read More
It is too early to go down the path of fiscal stimulus: Piyush Goyal
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal
responded to the article written by senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha.
Sinha had said 5.7 per cent economic growth in Q1FY18 basically meant 3.7 per cent in the older GDP series. Read More
Mittal, Ambani in sync to make India a digital society
When Ambani
and Mittal
referred to each other as a “good friend” and bonded on stage, the audience, including government and industry representatives, watched in surprise. Jio and its “predatory pricing” were kept on the side for a while. Read More
Direct tax receipts may be a spoiler for fiscal maths
Growth in advance tax collections slowed to 11 per cent in the first half of the financial year, against 14 per cent a year ago, posing a challenge to the government’s tax collection target for the year. Read More
