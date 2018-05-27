News digest: Modi's report card, IPL 2018 final, data protection, and more

JUST IN
Modi in Odisha: We achieved more in 4 years than UPA did in 47, says PM
Addressing a public rally in Cuttack to mark four years of the NDA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government had achieved more in 48 months than what all previous governments put together couldn’t since 1947. Read more

India Inc goes extra mile on data protection not just for EU but for all

As the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into effect in the European Union countries this week, Indian enterprises with business interests in the region are working overtime to keep pace. While IT services companies, for whom Europe is the second-largest market after North America, have been preparing for long for the GDPR regime, cloud-based software service providers have taken an extra step by making their products and platforms GDPR-compliant not just for the European customers or region but for all. Read more

Angel investors in start-ups get I-T exemption, effective April 11

The tax department on Saturday exempted angel investors from income tax (I-T) on their investments in start-ups with effect from April 11. Read more

IPL 2018: Playing on a different wicket - for thrill and fortunes

India’s cricket fever is unparalleled and the temperatures are running high as the blitz of the Indian Premier League (IPL) comes to a close on Sunday. Read more
