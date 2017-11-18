News digest: Moody's rating upgrade, Suzuki ties up with Toyota, and more

Moody's upgrades India's sovereign bond rating for first time in 14 years
Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upgraded India’s sovereign bond rating by a notch for the first time in 14 years, showing confidence in the Narendra Modi government’s reform initiatives such as demonetisation, the goods and services tax (GST) and its efforts to resolve the bad debt asset crisis of banks. Read More...
Moody's rating upgrade: Govt to stick to fiscal road map, says Arun Jaitley
A day after dithering on the fiscal glide path, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, upbeat on the Moody’s upgrade, said the government would maintain fiscal discipline and adhere to the road map suggested by a government-constituted panel. Read More...
Suzuki, Toyota ink pact to make electric cars in India
Japanese automobile majors Toyota
and Suzuki
have decided to work together for the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) in India by 2020. Read More...
New math for power plant coal stocks
As power plants across the country complain about a coal
shortage, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has overhauled the methodology to calculate coal
stocks and the level at which a plant can be declared critical. Read More...
Google has picked an answer for you - too bad it's often wrong
Google
became the world’s go-to source of information by ranking billions of links from millions of sources. Now, for many queries, the internet giant is presenting itself as the authority on truth by promoting a single search result as the answer. Read More...
