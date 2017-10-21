News digest: Norms for valuers, Kuroda's facial expression, and more

Govt frames valuation rules for unlisted firms



After much dilly-dallying, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has come up with rules on valuation of unlisted companies that will do away with arbitrariness at the time of mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and transfer of shares. Read more



land knockout punch on heavyweights

IndiGo's regional connectivity plan to skip unserved routes

Non-power sectors cry foul over rake diversion to power units

In governor's face, researchers try to predict changes

Stocks of retail companies such as Future Retail, Avenue Supermarts, and Shoppers Stop have emerged as the top performers on the stock exchanges this year. Read more IndiGo appears to have tweaked its strategy to run on a single-aircraft configuration (A320) in order to prune its costs. Read more With Piyush Goyal at the helm of both the coal and railway ministries, there is a diversion of rakes from other industries to meet the coal demand of the power sector. Read more For decades, economists have tried to guess central bank policy direction by studying subtle changes in official language -- now, researchers are finding new clues on policy, not in the words of central banker but in their faces. Read more