Income tax unions warn of protest against new software 'ITBA' rollout
News digest: Norms for valuers, Kuroda's facial expression, and more

From IndiGo's regional connectivity plan to skip unserved routes to rake diversion hitting non-power sector, BS brings you up to date with latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

News Digest

Govt frames valuation rules for unlisted firms
 
After much dilly-dallying, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has come up with rules on valuation of unlisted companies that will do away with arbitrariness at the time of mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and transfer of shares. Read more

 
Retail stocks land knockout punch on heavyweights
 
Stocks of retail companies such as Future Retail, Avenue Supermarts, and Shoppers Stop have emerged as the top performers on the stock exchanges this year. Read more
 
IndiGo's regional connectivity plan to skip unserved routes
 
IndiGo appears to have tweaked its strategy to run on a single-aircraft configuration (A320) in order to prune its costs. Read more
 
Non-power sectors cry foul over rake diversion to power units
 
With Piyush Goyal at the helm of both the coal and railway ministries, there is a diversion of rakes from other industries to meet the coal demand of the power sector. Read more
 
In governor's face, researchers try to predict Japan central bank changes
 
For decades, economists have tried to guess central bank policy direction by studying subtle changes in official language -- now, researchers are finding new clues on policy, not in the words of central banker but in their faces. Read more
First Published: Sat, October 21 2017. 03:18 IST

