News digest: NTPC plant explosion, plush hotel rooms in sky, and more

Hamidullah Khan (41) is one of the five brothers who fell victim to the massive explosion that happened at the 500-Mw newly commissioned unit at NTPC’s Unchahar plant. Of the five, three have died and two are critically injured. Hamidullah has left four kids and no earning member. Read more A sudden move to electric cars in India, which is considering electrifying all vehicles over the next 15 years, could catch Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp out in its largest market. Read more In the battle to fill their seats with high fliers, the world’s top airlines are rolling out evermore luxurious options for top-tier travellers. Singapore Airlines on Thursday unveiled its first major overhaul of cabins in its double-decker Airbus A380, with an emphasis on space — and double beds. Read more Walmart India is planning a threefold increase in the pace of opening stores by 2020. It plans to open 50 new stores by 2022 to take the total store count to 70. Read more