News Digest: Odd-even called off, tension in West Asia, and more

Alang ship-breakers see dollars in a ‘green’ image
Even in the superstitious world of seamen, few things are as eerie and phantasmal as sitting on the beach at Alang in the darkness, watching a ship that has finished its life, sailing in for breaking — effectively its burial. Read more
Spectre of war
A soldier at the site of an air strike in Sana’a, Yemen on Saturday. The latest political earthquake in Saudi Arabia has led to much speculation over the future of the kingdom and the Gulf Arab states. Read more
Odd-even scheme called off after NGT removes exemptions
The Delhi government
on Saturday called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from Monday, after the National
Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the withdrawal of exemptions under it, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. Read more
Alibaba Singles’ Day breaks sales record, rakes in $18 bn in 13 hours
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Singles’ Day shopping bonanza broke last year’s all-time high of 120.7 billion yuan ($18.2 billion) by 1:09 pm in Beijing, with about 11 hours still to go before the final bell. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU