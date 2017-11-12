JUST IN
Delhi smog: United cancels flights to the city on air quality concerns
Business Standard

News Digest: Odd-even called off, tension in West Asia, and more

The Delhi government on Saturday called off the odd-even scheme

BS Web Team 

Alang ship-breakers see dollars in a ‘green’ image

Even in the superstitious world of seamen, few things are as eerie and phantasmal as sitting on the beach at Alang in the darkness, watching a ship that has finished its life, sailing in for breaking — effectively its burial. Read more

Spectre of war

A soldier at the site of an air strike in Sana’a, Yemen on Saturday. The latest political earthquake in Saudi Arabia has led to much speculation over the future of the kingdom and the Gulf Arab states. Read more

Odd-even scheme called off after NGT removes exemptions 

The Delhi government on Saturday called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from Monday, after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the withdrawal of exemptions under it, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. Read more

Alibaba Singles’ Day breaks sales record, rakes in $18 bn in 13 hours

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Singles’ Day shopping bonanza broke last year’s all-time high of 120.7 billion yuan ($18.2 billion) by 1:09 pm in Beijing, with about 11 hours still to go before the final bell. Read more
First Published: Sun, November 12 2017. 01:35 IST

