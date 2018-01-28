News digest: Offshore accounts, IPL auction, Indian Railway, and more

Taxman may use official evidence from abroad to nail black money hoarders Investigations into cases of Indians with alleged undisclosed foreign income and assets and whose names have appeared in leaks over may soon see a breakthrough. Read more 2018 players auction: Uncapped players shine as bidders tussle Uncapped players found themselves in demand during the 2018 player A lot of the younger players who are yet to don the Team India uniform were sold for much higher than their seniors. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the uncapped players as Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad putting in bids. In the end, it was RCB that managed to out in the winning bid at Rs 88 million. However, no sooner did auctioneer Richard Madley ask approach them, the Mumbai Indians raised the Right To Match card, retaining the second Pandya brother in the process. Read more Budget 2018: A 15-year, Rs 35.3-trillion plan to put on track The Indian is working on a Rs 35.3-trillion investment plan by 2032, pushing up the capital expenditure for the ministry by around 92 per cent annually.

Going by the ambitious vision, the average annual investment, including capacity addition and modernization, would touch around Rs 2.5 trillion, up from the Rs 1.31 trillion in 2017-18.

Budget 2018: New bottoms-up mechanism for marketing likely The Budget for 2018-19 may announce haats and organic hubs in 1,000 village clusters across the country. Modelled on Harihar Haath in Jagdalpur district of Chhattisgarh, these markets will enable villagers to sell their produce directly to consumers, bypassing middlemen, thereby helping them realise a good price for their produce.

Inside Amazon's giant spheres, where workers chill in a mini rainforest Three years ago, com Inc's horticulturalist was giving Jeff Bezos a preview of what the company's three plant-filled spheres — the centrepiece of its $4-billion downtown Seattle office project — would look like on opening day. One rendering showed the view from a 30-foot-high suspension bridge looking down on a tree. The next showed the same tree as it would look five years later, branches stretching high above the bridge to form a canopy, giving Amazonians the feeling of walking through a rainforest. Bezos didn't want to wait for the little tree to grow.