News digest: One year of demonetisation, rising crude oil prices, and more

Monumental blunder, says Manmohan
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday came down hard on the Narendra Modi government’s key policy measures over the past one year, saying while demonetisation
was a “monumental blunder”, it was followed up by a “badly designed and hastily implemented GST”.
Watershed moment in history: Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday called demonetisation
a "watershed moment in the history of Indian economy". He quoted data extensively to make a case for the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 8 last year to put 86 per cent of currency out of circulation.
Surging global crude oil prices triggered a huge sell-off in domestic equities and bonds on Tuesday. Brent crude oil spot prices surged 3.5 per cent to $64.2 a barrel, the most since June 2015, amid a major political shake-up in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer.
Microsoft faces existential threat every 5 years, but we are still here: Satya Nadella
It is best to be clear-eyed about both the opportunities and the challenges. I do not take what Musk says lightly but at the same time, I feel that if we overstate the challenges, we will not be able to grab the opportunity.
