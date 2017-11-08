News digest: One year of demonetisation, rising crude oil prices, and more

face-off: black day versus anti-black money day

Monumental blunder, says Manmohan



Read More Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday came down hard on the Narendra Modi government’s key policy measures over the past one year, saying while was a “monumental blunder”, it was followed up by a “badly designed and hastily implemented GST”.

Watershed moment in history: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday called a “watershed moment in the history of Indian economy”. He quoted data extensively to make a case for the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on November 8 last year to put 86 per cent of currency out of circulation. Read More

fuel market fall

Surging global crude oil prices triggered a huge sell-off in domestic equities and bonds on Tuesday. Brent crude oil spot prices surged 3.5 per cent to $64.2 a barrel, the most since June 2015, amid a major political shake-up in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer.



Microsoft faces existential threat every 5 years, but we are still here: Satya Nadella