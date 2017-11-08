JUST IN
300 flights delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport as dense smog hampers visibility
News digest: One year of demonetisation, rising crude oil prices, and more

Demonetisation was a monumental blunder: Former pm Manmohan Singh

Demonetisation face-off: black day versus anti-black money day

Monumental blunder, says Manmohan 

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday came down hard on the Narendra Modi government’s key policy measures over the past one year, saying while demonetisation was a “monumental blunder”, it was followed up by a “badly designed and hastily implemented GST”.
Watershed moment in history: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday called demonetisation a “watershed moment in the history of Indian economy”. He quoted data extensively to make a case for the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on November 8 last year to put 86 per cent of currency out of circulation. Read More

Rising crude oil prices fuel market fall

Surging global crude oil prices triggered a huge sell-off in domestic equities and bonds on Tuesday. Brent crude oil spot prices surged 3.5 per cent to $64.2 a barrel, the most since June 2015, amid a major political shake-up in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil producer.

Microsoft faces existential threat every 5 years, but we are still here: Satya Nadella

It is best to be clear-eyed about both the opportunities and the challenges. I do not take what Musk says lightly but at the same time, I feel that if we overstate the challenges, we will not be able to grab the opportunity.

First Published: Wed, November 08 2017. 03:31 IST

