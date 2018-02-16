News digest: PNB fraud case, electric vehicle, WPI inflation, and more

Rs 114-bn scam: Pay up dues to banks for claims against LoUs, RBI tells PNB The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised Punjab Bank (PNB) to pay up dues to banks for claims against letters of undertakings (LoUs) and also sought a detailed report on what happened between 2011 and now. Read More Govt takes U-turn on ambitious electric vehicle policy, says Nitin Gadkari In a U-turn on its ambitious electric vehicle (EV) policy, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said an action plan had been put in place for the proposal, which would encourage manufacturing and use of EVs. Read More Customs duty hikes in Budget to hit demand in 2018, says LG India MD Korean electronics major LG is present in India for over 20 years, but 2017 was “specially challenging”. While the Customs duty hikes on key components like flat TV panel by 15 per cent since December is intended to encourage local manufacturing, Kim Ki Wan, managing director, LG Electronics India, tells Arnab Dutta that it would increase the cost of TV by 8-10 per cent and hamper sales. Read More Jan export growth rate dips to 9.07%; trade deficit widens to 56-month high Growth in exports reduced in January to 9.07 per cent, from 12.03 per cent in December.

With exports of $24.38 billion, the growth rate in January dipped to a single digit for the first time in three months. The rate in December more than halved to 12.4 per cent, from November’s 30.5 per cent. Read More