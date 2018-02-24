News digest: PNB fraud, H1B visa policy, BS annual awards 2017, and more

Business Standard annual awards 2017: High-powered jury selects best seven With a market value of Rs 2.63 trillion, Maruti Suzuki India is driving the competition up the wall. A successful transition from small cars to sedans, premium hatchbacks, and utility vehicles has made sure that the competition remains a pygmy.

One of India’s biggest success stories of foreign direct investment, the Suzuki-owned company has changed the way Indians commute. Maruti’s hard work has also been recognised by the stock market, as it has become the seventh-most valuable listed company in the country. Read More...