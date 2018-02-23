News digest: PNB fraud, Vikram Kothari arrested, Bond yields jump, and more

Rs 114-bn fraud: Submit concrete plan to pay dues, tells Nirav Modi Punjab Bank on Thursday told Nirav Modi, one of the prime accused in the Rs 114 billion letters of undertaking (LoUs) fraud, to submit “a concrete and implementable plan” to clear his liabilities. Read More... UltraTech Cement closer to acquiring Binani; seeks CCI nod for takeover UltraTech Cement is leading the race to take over Binani Cement by offering around Rs 62 billion and a 20 per cent stake in the company to unsecured financial creditors.

Dalmia Bharat Cement had made a slightly better offer at Rs 63 billion, but is likely to lose as UltraTech has offered equity stake to creditors. Read More...