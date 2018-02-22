News digest: PNB recap, Nirav Modi in DGFT dock, Modicare, and more

PNB 114 billion scam: Govt weighs bank's recapitalisation hike The recapitalisation amount earmarked for Bank (PNB) by the Centre is set to increase with the unravelling of the Rs 114 billion letters of undertaking (LoUs) scam.

PNB’s performance metrics are also being reviewed to see if it requires to be put on the Reserve Bank of India’s list for prompt corrective action (PCA), sources familiar with the developments said. Read More...