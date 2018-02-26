News digest: PNB scam, E-way bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and more

-
PNB scam fallout: Govt is revisiting plans of a bank-holding company PNBThe logo of Punjab National Bank is seen on the facade of its office in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)In the backdrop of the Rs 114-billion fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB), the government is revisiting plans of a bank-holding company. Read More... Business Standard CSR awards 2017: Power-packed jury picks best three For Matthew Spacie, the 51-year-old founder and executive chairman of Magic Bus, the transformative power of sports is unparalleled when it comes to children. A former rugby player, Spacie set up his organisation two decades ago with a small fund, largely put together with his own contribution and that of his friends.
Today Magic Bus impacts 400,000 children in 69 districts across 21 states in India and has affiliates in the UK, the US, and Germany. Read More...E-way bill may be relaxed for e-commerce players if orders are small E-commerce players such as Amazon and Flipkart may get exemption from having to generate an electronic-way bill (e-way bill) under the goods and services tax (GST) if there are multiple deliveries on the same trip. Read More... Rising litigation mars debt resolution under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code With bidders and owners of companies that defaulted on debt repayments complaining of arbitrary use and interpretations of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by insolvency resolution professionals (IRPs) and lenders, more cases relating to non-performing assets (NPAs) resolution are likely to head to court. Read More... Amid rising NPAs and PNB fraud, PSU banks face credibility crisis In less than a fortnight, the credibility of public sector banks (PSBs), which commands about 70% share of bank loan market, took a serious hit. And three incidents have contributed to this fracas. Read More...
