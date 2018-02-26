News digest: PNB scam, E-way bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and more

fallout: Govt is revisiting plans of a bank-holding company PNBThe logo of Punjab Bank is seen on the facade of its office in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)In the backdrop of the Rs 114-billion fraud at Punjab Bank (PNB), the government is revisiting plans of a bank-holding company. Read More... Business Standard CSR awards 2017: Power-packed jury picks best three For Matthew Spacie, the 51-year-old founder and executive chairman of Magic Bus, the transformative power of sports is unparalleled when it comes to children. A former rugby player, Spacie set up his organisation two decades ago with a small fund, largely put together with his own contribution and that of his friends.

Today Magic Bus impacts 400,000 children in 69 districts across 21 states in India and has affiliates in the UK, the US, and Germany. Read More...