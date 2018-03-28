News digest: PNB scam fallout, LTCG tax, Cambridge Analytica row, and more

may let PNB spread fraud losses over 1 year The (RBI) had agreed in principle to a request by Bank (PNB) to spread its losses related to the Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi fraud over four quarters, sources said. Read More Manipal, Fortis to merge hospital biz; SRL Diagnostics to be part of deal Hospitals, backed by private equity firm TPG, and have announced a merger of their hospital businesses, creating the largest provider of healthcare services in India by revenue. Read More may put on the block to fund $13-billion deal British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is likely to sell its health food drink brand to fund a buyout of the residual stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture (JV) with Read More Your tax freedom ends today The markets have been in a downward spiral since the proposed reintroduction of the (LTCG) tax in the Union Budget. However, there are about 143 stocks that are currently trading above their base price (intra-day high of January 31).

Long-term investors holding shares of these companies can minimise their capital gains tax outgo by booking profits on Wednesday, the last trading day of the current financial year. Read More