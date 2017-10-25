News digest: PSU bank recapitalisation, Nilekani versus Murthy, and more

Govt clears Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation plan

With economic revival being big on the agenda, the government on Tuesday unveiled a Rs 2.11-lakh crore support for public sector banks (PSBs), struggling with mounting bad loans, in order to spur “genuine” infrastructure lending for upcoming mega projects.



The move is aimed at creating jobs and boosting economic growth, which slumped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year.

In a snub to Murthy, gives Sikka thumbs up; cuts FY18 guidance

co-founder N R on Tuesday expressed his disappointment after the company’s board led by gave a clean chit to former chief executive Vishal Sikka over allegations of governance failure in the Panaya acquisition. Read more

clarifies internet telephony rules, to fall

In a move that is likely to bring down voice calling charges further, sectoral regulator the Telecom Regulatory Authority of (Trai) has clarified that internet telephony — including voice calling — can be provided by telecom operators using any internet connection and not just through their own networks. Read More

India, US to talk trade for first time under Donald Trump

The urgent need for a totalisation agreement, besides the long pending issue of higher charges for H-1B visas, will be taken up by in its first ministerial-level deliberation with President Donald Trump-led United States later this week. Read more

collections rise to Rs 92,150 crore in September

Collections under the goods and services tax (GST) rose by Rs 1,481 crore to Rs 92,150 crore in September against Rs 90,669 crore in the previous month. However, these were marginally lower by Rs 133 crore than Rs 92,283 crore in July. Read more

