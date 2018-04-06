News digest: RBI holds rate, Air India sale, Salman Khan in jail, and more

JUST IN
From RBI keeping repo rate unchanged to Salman Khan getting convicted in jail, BS brings you up to date with latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RBI holds rate, cuts H1 inflation forecast to 4.7-5.1% on lower food prices

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday adopted a remarkably dovish tone, surprising analysts who were expecting the firming up of rates in the medium term, even as one of the six members in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted for a hike in an otherwise status quo policy. Read more

IndiGo says it has no interest in domestic operations of Air India

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has pulled out of the race for Air India, dealing a blow to the government’s disinvestment plans. IndiGo was the only airline that had officially expressed an interest to buy the state-owned carrier. Read more

CBI grills Avista Advisory's Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case

Rajiv Kochhar, founder of Avista Advisory, was on Thursday detained at Mumbai airport before he could board a flight for Singapore. He is the brother-in-law of ICICI Bank Managing Director Chanda Kochhar. Read more

Road to insolvency: Binani promoters sweeten offer to lenders by Rs 2.5 bn

Furthering its efforts to regain control over Binani Cement, promoter Binani Industries has sweetened its Rs 72.66-billion offer by another Rs 2.5 billion. On Wednesday, the creditors had turned down the promoters’ proposal for an out-of-court settlement, citing legal issues. Read more

Buck stops with Salman Khan, Rs 5-bn films hang in balance after sentencing

Salman Khan, sultan of the Rs 1 billion box-office club, might just be dethroned. Read more
First Published: Fri, April 06 2018. 03:12 IST

