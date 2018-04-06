News digest: RBI holds rate, Air India sale, Salman Khan in jail, and more

-
ALSO READSalman Khan's 4th stay at Jodhpur jail begins in blackbuck case: 10 updates Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets number 106 in Jodhpur jail Buck stops with Salman Khan, Rs 5-bn films hang in balance after sentencing Salman's blackbuck case: Being Human licensee Mandhana's stock ends flat RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6%, inflation forecast hiked
-
RBI holds rate, cuts H1 inflation forecast to 4.7-5.1% on lower food prices
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday adopted a remarkably dovish tone, surprising analysts who were expecting the firming up of rates in the medium term, even as one of the six members in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted for a hike in an otherwise status quo policy. Read more
IndiGo says it has no interest in domestic operations of Air India
IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has pulled out of the race for Air India, dealing a blow to the government’s disinvestment plans. IndiGo was the only airline that had officially expressed an interest to buy the state-owned carrier. Read more
CBI grills Avista Advisory's Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case
Rajiv Kochhar, founder of Avista Advisory, was on Thursday detained at Mumbai airport before he could board a flight for Singapore. He is the brother-in-law of ICICI Bank Managing Director Chanda Kochhar. Read more
Road to insolvency: Binani promoters sweeten offer to lenders by Rs 2.5 bn
Furthering its efforts to regain control over Binani Cement, promoter Binani Industries has sweetened its Rs 72.66-billion offer by another Rs 2.5 billion. On Wednesday, the creditors had turned down the promoters’ proposal for an out-of-court settlement, citing legal issues. Read more
Buck stops with Salman Khan, Rs 5-bn films hang in balance after sentencing
Salman Khan, sultan of the Rs 1 billion box-office club, might just be dethroned. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU