News digest: RBI policy review, e-way bill, ball tampering row, and more

-
ALSO READBall-tampering row: Steve Smith of 'brain fade' fame now admits to cheating RBI monetary policy: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6% RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%, tells banks to shape up RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6%; full text of policy statement Ball tampering: Aus team booed at by South African crowd on Day 4; updates
-
Number of delisted companies on the rise; bourses may see more exits
Despite a record line-up of debuts on the bourses this year, India’s listed universe is shrinking, and shrinking fast.
Around 1,000 companies were compulsorily delisted in the past two years on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). And, by some estimates, another 1,000-2,000 may be shown the door, effectively contracting the universe of listed shares by 30-50 per cent. Read more here
RBI may keep repo rate unchanged at 6% in April policy review: BS Poll
There is a clear consensus that the six-member monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would keep the repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent next week.
But surprisingly, there is a narrow chance that the central bank may cut rates in the future, according to a Business Standard poll of 15 economists and treasurers. Read more here
Sebi looking into ICICI Bank-Videocon conflict of interest matter
With ICICI Bank embroiled in a controversy over alleged conflict of interest involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar, market regulator Sebi has begun looking into the matter for any possible disclosure and corporate governance-related lapses. Read more here
Slow take-off for GST e-way bill likely as traders stock up early
It could take at least a fortnight for the e-way bill generation to take off, though it would be introduced at midnight of March 31 for inter-state movement of goods worth over Rs 50,000.
Not many e-way bills might be generated in April since businesses had stocked up in advance to lengthen the time required to shift to the new system, experts said. Read more here
Ball tampering row: The 'gentleman's game' officially died a few days ago
There is something strangely soothing about what is currently transpiring in Australian cricket. For years now, the Australian team has consistently found ways to pull off abominable on-field feats that serve only to corroborate its image as a pack of devious tricksters, a bunch of players that places itself on a sanctimonious pedestal only for its misdeeds to bring it tumbling down. We are at a classic schadenfreude moment, when the prevailing sense of sadistic pleasure seems more or less reasonable. Read more here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU