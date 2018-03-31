News digest: RBI policy review, e-way bill, ball tampering row, and more

Number of delisted companies on the rise; bourses may see more exits



Despite a record line-up of debuts on the bourses this year, India’s listed universe is shrinking, and shrinking fast.

Around 1,000 companies were compulsorily delisted in the past two years on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). And, by some estimates, another 1,000-2,000 may be shown the door, effectively contracting the universe of listed shares by 30-50 per cent.



There is a clear consensus that the six-member monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would keep the unchanged at 6 per cent next week.

But surprisingly, there is a narrow chance that the central bank may cut rates in the future, according to a Business Standard poll of 15 economists and treasurers.



Sebi looking into ICICI Bank-Videocon conflict of interest matter



With ICICI Bank embroiled in a controversy over alleged conflict of interest involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar, market regulator Sebi has begun looking into the matter for any possible disclosure and corporate governance-related lapses.



Slow take-off for GST likely as traders stock up early



It could take at least a fortnight for the generation to take off, though it would be introduced at midnight of March 31 for inter-state movement of goods worth over Rs 50,000.

Not many e-way bills might be generated in April since businesses had stocked up in advance to lengthen the time required to shift to the new system, experts said.



Ball tampering row: The 'gentleman's game' officially died a few days ago



There is something strangely soothing about what is currently transpiring in Australian cricket. For years now, the Australian team has consistently found ways to pull off abominable on-field feats that serve only to corroborate its image as a pack of devious tricksters, a bunch of players that places itself on a sanctimonious pedestal only for its misdeeds to bring it tumbling down. We are at a classic schadenfreude moment, when the prevailing sense of sadistic pleasure seems more or less reasonable.




