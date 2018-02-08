News Digest: RBI rates Unchanged, Auto expo went green in 2018

signals long pause, flags inflation risks The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept policy unchanged for the third consecutive time. Governor Urjit Patel indicated that the recent rise in bond yields was beyond the control of the central bank and a result of fiscal profligacy by the government and the rise in in advanced economies. Read More Regulator tweaks insolvency rules to raise bid value The insolvency regulator has amended rules to prevent low bidding for stressed assets being restructured through the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Through a notification, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India also virtually shortened the period for resolution professionals to present a resolution plan to NCLT from the present 270 days to 255 days. Read More