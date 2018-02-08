News Digest: RBI rates Unchanged, Auto expo went green in 2018

-
RBI signals long pause, flags inflation risks The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept policy rates unchanged for the third consecutive time. Governor Urjit Patel indicated that the recent rise in bond yields was beyond the control of the central bank and a result of fiscal profligacy by the government and the rise in rates in advanced economies. Read More Regulator tweaks insolvency rules to raise bid value The insolvency regulator has amended rules to prevent low bidding for stressed assets being restructured through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Through a notification, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India also virtually shortened the period for resolution professionals to present a resolution plan to NCLT from the present 270 days to 255 days. Read MoreDo not want to stop production of fuel cars, lose out on exports: Gadkari Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, known for promoting innovative ideas in transportation, created a stir some time back when he pitched for 100 per cent electric mobility by 2030. In an interview with Megha Manchanda & Jyoti Mukul, he talks about the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and electric vehicles. Read full Auto Expo 2018: Carmakers go green to showcase future of mobility on Day 1 In line with the government’s policy push to have an all-electric fleet by 2030, automobile majors unveiled a host of eco-friendly models on the inaugural day of the five-day Auto Expo on Wednesday. Concept cars and ready-to-launch models powered by regular internal combustion engines also vied for attention. Read More
