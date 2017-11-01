News digest: RCom's debt recast plan, ease of doing biz rankings, and more

Banks seek more clarity on RCom's debt recast plan
India jumps 30 spots to 100 in World Bank's ease of doing business rankings
Indian lenders said they would take the current market price of Reliance Communications
shares into account while taking a decision to convert the company’s debt into equity. Read more
India
has for the first time broken into the club of the 100 nations easiest to conduct business in, driven by ease of paying taxes, resolving the insolvency problem, access to credit, and protection of minority investors. Read more
Reliance Jio effect: Bharti Airtel's net profit down 76% to Rs 343 crore
Thanks to hyper competition unleashed by Reliance Jio, the country's top operator Bharti Airtel
suffered a consolidated net profit drop of 76.5 per cent to Rs 343 crore from Rs 1,462 crore last year. Read more
Pratt & Whitney boosts IndiGo net by record 294%
InterGlobe Aviation, which runs the country’s largest airline, IndiGo, on Tuesday reported a record 294 per cent rise in net profit on account of compensation received from manufacturers Pratt & Whitney and Airbus. Read more
Govt asks states to stop sale, transfer of properties of shell companies
The surveillance of shell companies will go a notch higher with their real estate coming under the scanner of the authorities, and the firms will be debarred from selling and transferring such properties. Read more
