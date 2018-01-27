News digest: Republic Day, H1B reform Bill, male grooming industry and more

From HUL to Maruti Suzuki, India arms now mean more to MNCs: Here's why The Indian subsidiaries of global multinationals like Unilever, Suzuki, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive and ABB are running at double the pace of their global parents in terms of market value. Multinational companies’ Indian arms listed on Dalal Street now account for 6.3 per cent of their global parents’ market capitalisation, against 3.1 per cent at the beginning of 2013. Read more seeks to expand annual quota; move may hurt Indian IT firms A new piece of legislation introduced in the US Senate, backed by technology giants like Microsoft and Facebook, has sought to increase the annual H1B visa quota to encourage the migration of talented engineers to the United States. Read more India's growing stature on show as Asean leaders attend parade Leaders of 10 Asean countries on Friday attended India's celebrations as chief guests at the majestic Rajpath, signifying India's growing ties with the powerful grouping.

The Asean leaders joined President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister at the parade, making it an unprecedented event. Read more Why E & V bands in telecom can solve connectivity issues If you are looking for a Wi-Fi hotspot to work on your laptop in your city, chances are you might not find it nearby. That is because setting up a hotspot by establishing a wired backhaul, the only option in crowded cities, is expensive as well as time-consuming and, in many cases, not even feasible. Read more In ever-expanding male grooming industry, it's beard that's leading the way Karl Lagerfeld, the celebrated fashion designer, recently managed to pull off a triumph most of his fellow creators would take little pride in: his own appearance attracted far more attention than his latest couture range at the Paris Fashion Week. Read more