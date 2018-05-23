News digest: Retail fuel price, Fortis stake sale, Nipah virus, and more

State Bank of India posts record loss of Rs 77 bn in Q4; stock rises 3.7%

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), posted its highest-ever net loss of Rs 77.18 billion for fourth quarter ended March 2018 (Q4) as asset quality worsened and it made large provisions for bad loans.

Petrol, diesel may be cut Rs 2-4/litre; PMO to take final call

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will take a final call on a cut in the on petrol and diesel, according to senior officials, with surging creating ripples among consumers and politicians alike.

combine open to idea of rebid for Fortis Healthcare

The combine is open to the idea of a rebid for Fortis Healthcare, and will not challenge such a decision by the proposed newly-constituted board, it is learnt.

may dent India's fruit exports, kills 10 in Kerala

A rare, brain-damaging virus has killed at least 10 people in Kerala, where medical crews are scrambling to manage the spread of the deadly disease — and to minimise panic.

Nine people were killed and many injured after police opened fire on protesters demanding the closure of Vedanta's Sterlite Copper unit at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, over pollution concerns and other issues.


