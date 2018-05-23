JUST IN
News digest: Retail fuel price, Fortis stake sale, Nipah virus, and more

from PMO taking a final call on the cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel to nine dead as protest against Sterlite turns violent, BS brings you up to date with the latest news

BS Web Team 

News Digest

State Bank of India posts record loss of Rs 77 bn in Q4; stock rises 3.7%

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), posted its highest-ever net loss of Rs 77.18 billion for fourth quarter ended March 2018 (Q4) as asset quality worsened and it made large provisions for bad loans. Read more

Petrol, diesel excise duty may be cut Rs 2-4/litre; PMO to take final call

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will take a final call on a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel, according to senior officials, with surging fuel prices creating ripples among consumers and politicians alike. Read more

Munjal-Burman combine open to idea of rebid for Fortis Healthcare

The Munjal-Burman combine is open to the idea of a rebid for Fortis Healthcare, and will not challenge such a decision by the proposed newly-constituted board, it is learnt. Read more

Nipah virus may dent India's fruit exports, kills 10 in Kerala

A rare, brain-damaging virus has killed at least 10 people in Kerala, where medical crews are scrambling to manage the spread of the deadly disease — and to minimise panic. Read more

Nine dead as protest against Sterlite turns violent in Tamil Nadu

Nine people were killed and many injured after police opened fire on protesters demanding the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, over pollution concerns and other issues. Read more
