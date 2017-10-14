News digest: RIL Q2 earnings, telecom meltdown, and more

RIL Q2 earnings: Jio surprises with operating profit
In its first quarter of commercial operations, Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL’s) telecom business, Jio, sprang a surprise by posting a profit of Rs 1,443 crore at the operating level for the three months ended September. The strong profitability of RIL's petrochemicals business, with profit margins at a 10-year high, was another surprise element. Read More
Bharti-Tata Tele deal: Sunil Mittal's 14-yr-old prophesy looks real today
Nearly 14 years ago, Bharti Airtel
Chairman Sunil Mittal had said in an interview that eventually there would not be more than four players in the telecom sector. With the announcement of merger between the Tatas' wireless business and Bharti Airtel, Mittal's prediction is fast turning out to be a reality. Read More
Exports
grew at a six-month-high rate of 25.7 per cent in September year-on-year, maintaining the momentum of 13 months of interrupted rise and despite the problems of getting refunds under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. Read More
Cube Highways eyes Jaypee's Yamuna Expressway Project
Singapore-based Cube Highways is in discussions with Jaypee Infratech and IDBI-led lenders to take over the 165-km Yamuna Expressway Project, sources familiar with the developments said. The Manoj Gaur-promoted company told the Supreme Court on Friday that it had an offer from a company to buy the project, without naming the bidder. Read More
Nifty hits fresh peak on recovery hopes
The benchmark Nifty
closed at a new record high on Friday after economic data surprised positively. The rupee ended three-week high of 64.93 against the dollar, while the yields on the 10-year benchmark government security softened two basis points to 6.73. Read More
