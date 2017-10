News digest: RIL Q2 earnings, telecom meltdown, and more

RIL Q2 earnings: surprises with operating profit

In its first quarter of commercial operations, Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL’s) telecom business, Jio, sprang a surprise by posting a profit of Rs 1,443 crore at the operating level for the three months ended September. The strong profitability of RIL's petrochemicals business, with profit margins at a 10-year high, was another surprise element. Read More

Bharti- deal: Sunil Mittal's 14-yr-old prophesy looks real today

Nearly 14 years ago, Chairman Sunil Mittal had said in an interview that eventually there would not be more than four players in the telecom sector. With the announcement of merger between the Tatas' wireless business and Bharti Airtel, Mittal's prediction is fast turning out to be a reality. Read More

narrows to 7-month low of $8.98 bn in Sept; rise 26%

grew at a six-month-high rate of 25.7 per cent in September year-on-year, maintaining the momentum of 13 months of interrupted rise and despite the problems of getting refunds under the goods and services tax (GST) regime. Read More

Cube Highways eyes Jaypee's Yamuna Expressway Project

Singapore-based Cube Highways is in discussions with Jaypee Infratech and IDBI-led lenders to take over the 165-km Yamuna Expressway Project, sources familiar with the developments said. The Manoj Gaur-promoted company told the Supreme Court on Friday that it had an offer from a company to buy the project, without naming the bidder. Read More

hits fresh peak on recovery hopes