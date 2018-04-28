News digest: RIL Q4 results, Bank stocks rally, Hindi audiences, and more

Q4 results: posts record profit of Rs 94.35 bn; Jio's net at Rs 5.10 bn

Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.35 billion for the quarter ending March 31 (Q4) on the back of improved performance of its and retail businesses.

The company’s refining business saw some weakness, which though was compensated by the and retail businesses. Jio, its business, posted in-line performance for the quarter.

Read more: http://mybs.in/2VmEQfB

Aditya Ghosh decides to move on after almost a decade in cockpit

After almost a decade in the cockpit of IndiGo, has decided to move on. In a statement on Friday, he said he would step down on July 31.

Gregory Taylor, who had earlier led the revenue management team, will take over as president and chief executive officer (CEO), after regulatory and security clearance. Rahul Bhatia, promoter of IndiGo, will be interim CEO.

Read more: http://mybs.in/2VmEQfC

Bank rally lifts markets to three-month high; Sensex, climb over 7%

The on Friday climbed to their highest level in nearly three months, led by sharp gains in banking stocks on optimism that the worst of the bad loan cycle was over.

A rally in amid softening US bond yields and improvement in ties between and boosted investor sentiment.

The gained 256 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 34,969, while the broader closed 74.5 points, or 0.7 per cent, higher at 10,692.

Read more: http://mybs.in/2VmDxDx

PM Narendra Modi, China's boost ties at Mao's favourite retreat

Prime Minister Narendra and Chinese President on Friday held multiple meetings as part of an unprecedented two-day informal summit to “solidify” India-China ties and exchanged views on how the two countries could work together for the benefit of their people and the world.

The summit in — the favourite holiday spot of Chinese leader — is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties, which were hit by a 73-day-long Dokalam stand-off last year.

Read more: http://mybs.in/2VmEQeb

Why are Hindi audiences switching off

Hindi (GECs) have lost over a fifth of their viewership in three years.

From 28.5 per cent of total TV viewers watching a Hindi entertainment show on Star Plus, Zee TV, and among other Hindi GECs in 2015, it fell to 22.6 per cent, according to the (BARC) data.

The number of overall TV viewers, however, increased from an average of 21.2 billion impressions in the last quarter of 2015 to 29.2 billion this year.

Except for and Sony, almost every major Hindi GEC has lost share.

The Rs 110-billion Star India’s flagship, Star Plus, has been the worst hit. Hindi GECs are the bellwether genre for India’s Rs 660-billion TV industry.

Read more:http://mybs.in/2VmDxCu