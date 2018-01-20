News digest: RIL's Q3 show, India's first BS-VI car, bitcoin, and more

Jio, petrochemicals power RIL's Q3 show, net profit rises 25% to Rs 94.2 bn Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a 25.1 per cent rise in net profit for the October-December 2017 quarter with higher profitability in petrochemicals and its telecom venture reporting its first profit of Rs 5.04 billion. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate, at a consolidated level, posted a net profit of Rs 94.23 billion during the quarter under review, as against Rs 75.33 billion during the quarter ended December 2016. Read more I-T notices to cryptocurrency investors on suspicion of tax evasion The income tax department has sent notices to thousands of cryptocurrency investors across the country, seeking additional details on the money invested in the virtual currency during the government’s demonetisation exercise. Among 28 questions in total, the income tax department has sought details on “investment or sales of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies in India and abroad during 8 November-31 December 2016,” said a notice to cryptocurrency investors on December 20. Read more Budget 2018: Elections or not, my mantra is development, says Narendra Modi Countering the allegation that his government had reneged on the promise of creating 10 million jobs a year, Prime Minister quoted a recent study showing seven million jobs had been created in the formal sector alone in the current financial year. Read more End of road for in India? and said to be on merger path A comment made by Rajeev Misra, a board member of Softbank and about to join the board, triggered a strong buzz on Friday that the Travis Kalanick-founded ride hailing firm may step off the pedal in India.

Talks of a possible merger between and Uber, with Softbank as the common investor, also did the rounds.