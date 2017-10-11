JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Gujarat polls likely in December
Business Standard

News digest: RInfra-Adani deal, SBI creates new post, and more

From private banks, NBFCs gaining at govt banks' expense to JSW, Tata in race for top slot in steel industry, BS brings you up to date with latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

News digest

Adani may buy RInfra's Mumbai power business
 
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has entered into exclusive talks with Adani Transmission for selling its Mumbai power business. Read more

 
Private banks, NBFCs gain at govt banks' expense
 
As public sector banks (PSBs) go slow in giving credit to industry, private sector banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have been quick to lend a helping hand. Read more
 
SBI chief Rajnish Kumar creates MD post for tackling bad loans
 
Facing a historic level of bad loans, new State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar has created a special division headed by a managing director to tackle the issue as part of his restructuring of the top- and mid-level management to better run the nation’s largest lender. Read more
 
Tata Teleservices lenders to recast loans, take haircut
 
Lenders to debt-ridden Tata Teleservices are exploring a loan-restructuring package with some haircut in order to avoid the account being classified as a non-performing asset. Read more
 
JSW, Tata in race for top slot in steel industry
 
The largest steelmaker in the country, JSW Steel, is aggressively ramping up capacity to  retain top slot, while the number three player, Tata Steel, too, has its agenda set to spring back to its earlier leadership position. Read more
First Published: Wed, October 11 2017. 03:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements