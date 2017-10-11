News digest: RInfra-Adani deal, SBI creates new post, and more

Adani may buy RInfra's Mumbai power business



Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has entered into exclusive talks with Adani Transmission for selling its Mumbai power business. Read more



Private banks, gain at govt banks' expense

chief creates MD post for tackling bad loans

Tata Teleservices lenders to recast loans, take haircut

JSW, Tata in race for top slot in steel industry

As public sector banks (PSBs) go slow in giving credit to industry, private sector banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have been quick to lend a helping hand. Read more Facing a historic level of bad loans, new State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman has created a special division headed by a managing director to tackle the issue as part of his restructuring of the top- and mid-level management to better run the nation’s largest lender. Read more Lenders to debt-ridden Tata Teleservices are exploring a loan-restructuring package with some haircut in order to avoid the account being classified as a non-performing asset. Read more The largest steelmaker in the country, Steel, is aggressively ramping up capacity to retain top slot, while the number three player, Tata Steel, too, has its agenda set to spring back to its earlier leadership position. Read more