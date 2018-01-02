News digest: Ruias' plan to retain Essar, SBI cuts base rate, and more

-
Ruias plan to pay interest, penalty of Rs 35 bn to retain Essar Steel
The Ruias are considering bidding for Essar Steel, with the Lok Sabha passing amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. To make their bad loan accounts operational, the promoters of Essar Steel must pay banks overdue interest, including penalty, of Rs 30-35 billion, sources said. (Click here to read more)
What are shell companies? Govt to lay down guidelines by Jan-end
SBI's New Year gift: base rate cut by 30 bps, home loan fee waiver extended
Single-digit rise in sales: Why passenger vehicle firms saw no cheer in Dec
