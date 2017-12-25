News digest: Rural budget, 2G litigation, Goa hotel tariffs, and more

Budget 2018: States may get more farm pricing freedom

The Union Budget for 2018-19 is likely to emphasise quickening the market intervention scheme to give states more freedom to stabilise prices of agricultural commodities at the time of slump. Read More...

Foreign telcos, investors gear up to walk the talk on 2G litigation

Dubai-based Khaitan Holdings, which had a substantial stake in Loop Telecom, is among the first foreign investors in telecom that are considering moving the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) as well as going in for international arbitration against the government on account of their licences getting cancelled. Read More...

Goa hotel tariffs hit the roof this New Year's Eve

It is a tale of the new tax. The New Year’s Eve demand for hotels has triggered a fourfold increase in room rates at popular holiday hot spots such as Goa. Consequently, the goods and services tax (GST) component on some of the hotels is higher than the usual tariff they command. Read More...

Realty lenders turn to white knights

Shrikant Joshi is one of those few chief executive officers (CEOs) from the real estate industry who can afford to smile at a time when the industry is going through distress. Read More...

Triumph Motorcycles gears up to take on Royal Enfield