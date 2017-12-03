JUST IN
News Digest: Salil Parekh named Infy CEO, India Inc eyes 7% GDP, and more

From Infy hiring Salil S Parekh, a member on the board of its global rival Capgemini, as its new CEO and MD to Indian Railways chugging into digital junction, BS brings you up to date with latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Infosys hires Salil Parekh as CEO and MD
 
Ending a three-month-long search, Infosys on Saturday named Salil S Parekh, a member on the board of its global rival Capgemini, as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD). Read more

 
Salil Parekh: A perfect fit for future vision
 
In October this year, Infosys Non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani defended former chief executive officer Vishal Sikka’s philosophy: “Strategy is not a PowerPoint presentation. It is about how you translate it on the ground, with scale and speed.” Read more
 
India Inc bets on 7% GDP growth in 2017-18
 
Corporate houses across the country are pinning their hopes on the latest GDP growth numbers for a turnaround in the economy. Read more
 
A year since note ban, railways chug into digital junction
 
A little more than a year since demonetisation and the consequent push for digital payments by the government, Indian Railways seems to have benefitted substantially. Read more
First Published: Sun, December 03 2017. 01:50 IST

