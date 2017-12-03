News Digest: Salil Parekh named Infy CEO, India Inc eyes 7% GDP, and more

-
Infosys hires Salil Parekh as CEO and MD
Ending a three-month-long search, Infosys on Saturday named Salil S Parekh, a member on the board of its global rival Capgemini, as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD). Read more
Salil Parekh: A perfect fit for future vision
In October this year, Infosys Non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani defended former chief executive officer Vishal Sikka’s philosophy: “Strategy is not a PowerPoint presentation. It is about how you translate it on the ground, with scale and speed.” Read more
India Inc bets on 7% GDP growth in 2017-18
Corporate houses across the country are pinning their hopes on the latest GDP growth numbers for a turnaround in the economy. Read more
A year since note ban, railways chug into digital junction
A little more than a year since demonetisation and the consequent push for digital payments by the government, Indian Railways seems to have benefitted substantially. Read more
