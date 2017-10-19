News digest: Samvat 2074 to cheer markets, Nokia makes a comeback and more

Market verdict: Bull run to continue in new Samvat

Read more Despite the record run in the past year and challenges concerning the earnings growth, Indian equities look poised for another year of double-digit gains in

Device lobby wants US to stop import benefits to Indian firms

Multinational medical device lobby has asked the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to do away with import duty benefits given to Indian companies. The Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) slashed the price of by 80 per cent and by 50 per cent. Read more

minutes show clear unease on rising inflation

Read more The minutes of the meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s monetary policy committee showed an unease among the six-member panel on rising inflation, which prompted them to exercise a pause, even as one member voted for a cut.

Railway stations in 15 cities may soon offer residential apartments

Railway stations in 15 cities could soon offer residential apartments as part of a larger plan to redevelop them. These stations include New Delhi, near Mumbai, and near Kolkata. Read more

lays out vision for China's new era

Read more Chinese President laid out a confident vision for a more prosperous nation and its role in the world, stressing the importance of wiping out corruption and curbing industrial overcapacity, income inequality and pollution.

Nokia's comeback act will be a fight to the Finnish