US detective says Rajiv govt sabotaged Bofors probe; CBI to look into facts
Business Standard

News digest: Samvat 2074 to cheer markets, Nokia makes a comeback and more

From market's verdict of another year of double-digit gains in Samvat 2074 to Nokia makes it to top four bestselling feature phones in India, BS brings up to date with latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Market verdict: Bull run to continue in new Samvat

Despite the record run in the past year and challenges concerning the earnings growth, Indian equities look poised for another year of double-digit gains in Samvat 2074. Read more

Device lobby AdvaMed wants US to stop import benefits to Indian firms

Multinational medical device lobby AdvaMed has asked the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to do away with import duty benefits given to Indian companies. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) slashed the price of coronary stent by 80 per cent and orthopaedic knee implants by 50 per cent. Read more

MPC minutes show clear unease on rising inflation

The minutes of the meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s monetary policy committee showed an unease among the six-member panel on rising inflation, which prompted them to exercise a rate pause, even as one member voted for a cut. Read more

Railway stations in 15 cities may soon offer residential apartments

Railway stations in 15 cities could soon offer residential apartments as part of a larger plan to redevelop them. These stations include New Delhi, Thane near Mumbai, and Howrah near Kolkata. Read more

Xi Jinping lays out vision for China's new era

Chinese President Xi Jinping laid out a confident vision for a more prosperous nation and its role in the world, stressing the importance of wiping out corruption and curbing industrial overcapacity, income inequality and pollution. Read more

Nokia's comeback act will be a fight to the Finnish

With 8.5 per cent market share in the quarter ended September 2017, Nokia has made it to the top four bestselling feature phones in India, according to Counterpoint Research. Read more
First Published: Thu, October 19 2017. 04:33 IST

