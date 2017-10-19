News digest: Samvat 2074 to cheer markets, Nokia makes a comeback and more

Market verdict: Bull run to continue in new Samvat
Despite the record run in the past year and challenges concerning the earnings growth, Indian equities look poised for another year of double-digit gains in Samvat 2074. Read more
Device lobby AdvaMed wants US to stop import benefits to Indian firms
Multinational medical device lobby AdvaMed
has asked the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to do away with import duty benefits given to Indian companies. The National
Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) slashed the price of coronary stent
by 80 per cent and orthopaedic knee implants
by 50 per cent. Read more
MPC minutes show clear unease on rising inflation
The minutes of the meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s monetary policy committee showed an unease among the six-member panel on rising inflation, which prompted them to exercise a rate
pause, even as one member voted for a cut. Read more
Railway stations in 15 cities may soon offer residential apartments
Railway stations in 15 cities could soon offer residential apartments as part of a larger plan to redevelop them. These stations include New Delhi, Thane
near Mumbai, and Howrah
near Kolkata. Read more
Chinese President Xi Jinping
laid out a confident vision for a more prosperous nation and its role in the world, stressing the importance of wiping out corruption and curbing industrial overcapacity, income inequality and pollution. Read more
Nokia's comeback act will be a fight to the Finnish
With 8.5 per cent market share in the quarter ended September 2017, Nokia
has made it to the top four bestselling feature phones in India, according to Counterpoint Research. Read more
