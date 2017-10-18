News digest: Sebi's new rules, B-School placements and more

Securities and Exchange Board of India’s new rules on ‘categorisation and rationalisation of mutual fund (MF) schemes’ are facing a pushback from managers overseeing assets worth Rs 21 lakh crore ($320 billion). Earlier this month, the markets regulator set rules to define various investment scheme categories offered by fund houses within the debt and equity segments. Read more
B-School placements: Early reports show rise in stipends by 12-15%
B-schools
like XLRI, IMT Ghaziabad
and Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, among others have either concluded their placement process for summer internships within a few days of commencement or have already seen a jump in stipends
by 12-15 per cent over last year. Read more
Alarm bells over pill to cure pharma sector
Price cap and regulatory clampdown are the two factors that kept health care and pharmaceutical industry on its toes through the years. The government plans to rationalise trade margins for many other medical devices, besides stents and knee implants. Read more
Setting a new model for road development, the Union government is looking to impose a 1 per cent levy on registration of real estate developed along the Dwarka Expressway in the National
Capital Region. The development charge is likely to replace toll collection on the highway though the revenue realisation is likely to be lower. Read more
Over 33% of India's international incoming calls shift to OTT platform
More than a third of the duration of the country’s international incoming calls are on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as WhatsApp, FaceTime, Facebook, Skype, and Google.
This has happened even as incumbent telecom operators and Reliance Jio, on the other, are waging a bitter war as to whether the regulator should increase or bring down the incoming international termination calls to zero. Read more
Xi Jinping's power plays set the stage for a long encore
Chinese President Xi Jinping
is set to emerge from a Communist Party congress that starts Wednesday with all of the allies and authority he needs to monopolise decision making for the next five years. Read more
