News digest: Shares of NCLT firms, electoral bonds, oil prices, and more

-
ALSO READMaharashtra caste conflict: A sociopolitical cocktail ahead of elections News digest: Algorithm trading, electoral bonds, The Oberoi, and more New digest: Govt to issue recap bonds, Air India stake sale, and more News digest: BS CEO poll, electric vehicles, GST, stock markets, and more News digest: One year of demonetisation, rising crude oil prices, and more
-
Punters bet on shares of NCLT firms; stock prices rise 40-100% in 3 months
Share prices of companies going through the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have shot up sharply in the past three months. Speculators expect these companies to turn around under the new management. Read more
Budget 2018: How rising oil prices impact govt and aviation industry
There have been concerns over rising crude oil prices putting pressure on the Budget, but more worrying could be an impact on industry, especially aviation, since its cost of operations is steadily going up. Read more
Maharashtra caste conflict: A sociopolitical cocktail ahead of elections
There are no straight answers to exactly what happened at Koregaon Bhima on New Year’s day, hailed as ‘shaurya divas’ by Dalits for the valour of their ancestors in the Anglo-Maratha war 200 years ago that put an end to Peshwa rule. Read more
Electoral bonds for political donations likely to fail the tax test
Amidst the divided opinions on whether electoral bonds as a tool will be effective in curbing the use of black money in the election process, there appears to be a question mark over their tax-exemption status. Read more
Don't privatise Air India, give it 5 years to revive: Parliamentary panel
This is not an appropriate time to divest government stake in Air India, which should be given at least five years to revive and its debt is written off, a parliamentary panel is likely to tell the government. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU