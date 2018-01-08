JUST IN
News digest: Shares of NCLT firms, electoral bonds, oil prices, and more

From Maharashtra caste conflict to Air India revival, BS brings you up to date with the latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

News Digest

Punters bet on shares of NCLT firms; stock prices rise 40-100% in 3 months

Share prices of companies going through the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have shot up sharply in the past three months. Speculators expect these companies to turn around under the new management. Read more

 
Budget 2018: How rising oil prices impact govt and aviation industry

There have been concerns over rising crude oil prices putting pressure on the Budget, but more worrying could be an impact on industry, especially aviation, since its cost of operations is steadily going up. Read more
 
Maharashtra caste conflict: A sociopolitical cocktail ahead of elections

There are no straight answers to exactly what happened at Koregaon Bhima on New Year’s day, hailed as ‘shaurya divas’ by Dalits for the valour of their ancestors in the Anglo-Maratha war 200 years ago that put an end to Peshwa rule. Read more
 
Electoral bonds for political donations likely to fail the tax test

Amidst the divided opinions on whether electoral bonds as a tool will be effective in curbing the use of black money in the election process, there appears to be a question mark over their tax-exemption status. Read more
 
Don't privatise Air India, give it 5 years to revive: Parliamentary panel

This is not an appropriate time to divest government stake in Air India, which should be given at least five years to revive and its debt is written off, a parliamentary panel is likely to tell the government. Read more
First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 04:30 IST

