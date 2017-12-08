News digest: Shell firms, retrenchment norms, FRDI Bill, and more

Most suspected get a clean chit

Most suspected get a clean chit





Govt may hold plan to ease hire-and-fire

to tell listed entities to record minute financial details

Govt tries to allay concerns

2019 agenda: Fine on firms for power outages

The Union government is likely to put its proposal to ease retrenchment norms, by allowing factories with a large workforce to hire and fire without seeking its permission, on the back burner. Read more The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to ask listed entities to start using information utilities, set up under the insolvency law, to record minute financial details. Read more Amid concerns over the safety of deposits in banks due to provisions in the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, the finance ministry on Thursday said the Bill was more depositor-friendly than the current mechanism. Read more The government plans to fine electricity distributors from April 2019 for power outages deemed avoidable and push for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of electricity subsidy. DBT would, said, make for a more competitive sector, besides helping to control a rise in supply rates. Read more