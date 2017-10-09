News Digest: Slow lane for India Inc in Q2, Infy under Nilekani, and more

-
ALSO READNandan Nilekani's appointment can only partially rid Infosys of its problems Investors are banking on Nilekani to restore Infosys' faltering culture Reimagining Infosys: Nandan Nilekani has to restore credibility New strategy for Infosys by October, says Nandan Nilekani Nandan Nilekani back at helm of Infosys, appointed as Chairman
-
Q2 earnings preview: Another disappointing quarter for India Inc
India’s top 50 listed firms, which comprise the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index, are expected to report a mild recovery in earnings during the July-September 2017 quarter, driven by a relatively good show by banks and commodity producers. Read more
New track for Rs 1 lakh-cr station development plan
Suresh Prabhu’s Rs 1-lakh-crore station redevelopment plan, which he drew up as railways minister, is set to go for an overhaul under Piyush Goyal, who has replaced him. Read more
Infosys under Nandan Nilekani: Focus is on business metrics
Infosys, India’s second-largest software services firm, has focused largely on ensuring business numbers during the near two-month period since co-founder Nandan Nilekani (pictured) returned to take over as chairman of the firm. Read more
Car recalls slow down to a six-year low at 70,000 units in 2017
After hitting a record high of almost a million units in the calendar year 2015, recalls are down to just about 70,000 vehicles so far in 2017. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU