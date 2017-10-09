News Digest: Slow lane for India Inc in Q2, Infy under Nilekani, and more

JUST IN
Sitharaman teaches 'namaste' to PLA soldiers
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Q2 earnings preview: Another disappointing quarter for India Inc
 
India’s top 50 listed firms, which comprise the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index, are expected to report a mild recovery in earnings during the July-September 2017 quarter, driven by a relatively good show by banks and commodity producers. Read more

 
New track for Rs 1 lakh-cr station development plan
 
Suresh Prabhu’s Rs 1-lakh-crore station redevelopment plan, which he drew up as railways minister, is set to go for an overhaul under Piyush Goyal, who has replaced him. Read more
 
Infosys under Nandan Nilekani: Focus is on business metrics
 
Infosys, India’s second-largest software services firm, has focused largely on ensuring business numbers during the near two-month period since co-founder Nandan Nilekani (pictured) returned to take over as chairman of the firm. Read more
 
Car recalls slow down to a six-year low at 70,000 units in 2017
 
After hitting a record high of almost a million units in the calendar year 2015, recalls are down to just about 70,000 vehicles so far in 2017. Read more
First Published: Mon, October 09 2017. 03:41 IST

