News digest: Taj Mansingh auction, JSPL on recovery path, and more

Bulls make a case for book value



The bulls have now turned their attention away from corporate earnings and its derivative, the price-earnings (P/E) multiple, to valuations based on book value or net worth per share. Read more



Tatas ready to go all out on Taj Mansingh bid

JSPL on recovery path amid insolvency turmoil in sector

No room for complacency on global growth, says IMF

Still not fired up: Retail outlets miss the Diwali spark

The Tatas are preparing to bid aggressively for the Taj Mansingh hotel as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to fix the terms of reference and the date of auction at a crucial meeting on Monday, multiple sources said. Read more Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) is looking at a recovery after paying back more than Rs 10,000 crore in interest and Rs 6,000 crore in principal to its lenders since 2014. Read more The IMF’s steering committee warned that global growth is at risk of faltering in coming years given uncomfortably low inflation and rising geopolitical risks, injecting a cautious note into an otherwise improving economic outlook. Read more The attendant at Sagar, a popular apparel retail store at Hill Road, Bandra, Mumbai, is looking wistfully at the sky. It is pouring outside on a cloudy Saturday and the attendant is well aware that this will hamper business during a crucial period for retail, namely, Diwali. Read more