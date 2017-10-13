News Digest: Tata Tele-Bharti Airtel deal, TCS net falls, and more

Bharti gets for nothing; Rs 1,500-cr spectrum payout only cost



After taking Norwegian telco Telenor for virtually free earlier this year, leading operator has now acquired Tata Teleservices, taking consolidation to a new level in the stressed telecom sector. Read more



How Tata Tele- deal was done in 5 days

TCS Q2 net falls 2% to Rs 6,446 crore, but beats estimates

RBI proposes currency trading platform for retail customers

Council to take up real estate in November meeting: Arun Jaitley

The deal between Bharti group and Tata Teleservices is yet another example of how swiftly things can change in business. A collapsed deal was brought back to life in the last five days, people close to the transaction said. Read more Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said its second-quarter profits dropped 2.16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,446 crore, while revenue grew 4.3 per cent to Rs 30,541 crore. Read more The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed retail customers’ access to the currency trading platform, and that prices should be in line with the inter-bank market through an in-built mechanism on the platform. Read more The Council would consider this at its next meeting on November 10 in Guwahati, finance minister said on Wednesday — early Thursday morning in India — at Harvard University. Read more