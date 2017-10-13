JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mallya extradition: India needs to reply to defence evidence before Nov 3
Business Standard

News Digest: Tata Tele-Bharti Airtel deal, TCS net falls, and more

From RBI proposing currency trading platform for retail customers to GST Council to take up real estate in November meeting, BS brings you up to date with latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

News digest

Bharti gets Tata Tele for nothing; Rs 1,500-cr spectrum payout only cost

After taking Norwegian telco Telenor for virtually free earlier this year, leading operator Bharti Airtel has now acquired Tata Teleservices, taking consolidation to a new level in the stressed telecom sector. Read more

 
How Tata Tele-Bharti Airtel deal was done in 5 days

The deal between Bharti group and Tata Teleservices is yet another example of how swiftly things can change in business. A collapsed deal was brought back to life in the last five days, people close to the transaction said. Read more
 
TCS Q2 net falls 2% to Rs 6,446 crore, but beats estimates

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said its second-quarter profits dropped 2.16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,446 crore, while revenue grew 4.3 per cent to Rs 30,541 crore. Read more
 
RBI proposes currency trading platform for retail customers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed retail customers’ access to the currency trading platform, and that prices should be in line with the inter-bank market through an in-built mechanism on the platform. Read more
 
GST Council to take up real estate in November meeting: Arun Jaitley

The GST Council would consider this at its next meeting on November 10 in Guwahati, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday — early Thursday morning in India — at Harvard University. Read more
First Published: Fri, October 13 2017. 03:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements